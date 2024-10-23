16 Rosewood Court, Lakewood is on the market with Elders Real Estate



16 Rosewood Court, Lakewood

Price: $1,075,000

THIS beautifully crafted home features high quality hardwood timber flooring, generous sized rooms, a carefully designed floor plan and relaxing valley views plus much more.

It truly is one that is set apart from the crowd.

This home was built by renowned local builder Peter Sorenson and as a result you can expect quality and a fantastic level of finish throughout, right down to the artistic cornice.

Do not delay and contact Andrew Stokes on 0401 315 832 to organise your inspection of this fantastic home!

This home is open by appointment.

