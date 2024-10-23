Camden Haven Nippers brighten up North Haven Beach



MORE than 50 children in pink rash shirts hit the sand of North Haven Beach on Sunday, 20 October for the start of Nippers season.

The day’s activities began with a Welcome to Country performed by Birpai sisters Kitty and Charlie.

The Executive Committee of Camden Haven Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) and Age Group Managers were then introduced to the gaggle of eager participants.

Club Captain Tony Worton led a tour of the SLSC facilities, before the children joined their respective managers on the sand.

Nicole Crowe, Director of Administration for Camden Haven SLSC, said the program’s core values centred around beach safety, first aid knowledge, surf skills development, and social interaction.

“Our Nippers program is open to all children aged five to 14,” said Nicole.

“For our youngest members it is about getting them comfortable on the sand and in the surf, but as the children get older they start learning skills, with the program serving as a pathway to Surf Life Saving.”

Beyond Sunday gatherings, specialised board training sessions are also available for participants.

Led by Tony Worton every second Friday afternoon at North Haven Baths, these sessions aim to enhance confidence and teach board skills techniques.

With 56 Nippers enrolled for the new season, Camden Haven SLSC has enjoyed a growth in numbers, welcoming new participants, transfers from other clubs, and returning members.

Lilly, a seasoned Nipper at Camden Haven SLSC, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, citing the fun-filled activities and the opportunity to connect with her peers as key motivators for her continued participation.

“Nippers is a lot of fun,” stated Lily.

“I really enjoy the flags and boards.

“I have friends at the club and it is great to catch up with them.”

By Kim AMBROSE