Veterans and families enjoy golf day at Kew



MILITARY veterans and their families came together for a day of friendly golf competition at Kew Country Club on Sunday, 20 October.

Originally scheduled for June but postponed due to poor weather, the event attracted 55 attendees from RSL sub-Branches including Taree, Harrington, Forster-Tuncurry, Old Bar Beach, Wauchope, and even a visiting veteran from Tweed Heads.

Organised by Laurieton RSL sub-Branch Sport and Recreation Coordinator, Fliur-Louise Genevieve, the day featured a Stableford competition between the Navy, Army, and Air Force, with prizes awarded for the highest scorers in each service.

Army emerged victorious, with William Wagner from Wauchope RSL sub-Branch taking top honours, scoring an impressive 40 points.

Rick Jackson of Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch and Kevin Brennan of Laurieton RSL sub-Branch placed second and third, respectively.

In the Navy category, George Hoogerwerf claimed the highest score with 39 points, followed by Bryce Shean from Laurieton RSL sub-Branch and Col Everingham from Port Macquarie RSL sub-Branch.

Meanwhile, Brendan Otto from Tweed Heads RSL sub-Branch led the Air Force division with 28 points, with Ian Chamberlain of Laurieton RSL sub-Branch coming second.

Guests also got in on the action, with Vicky Jackson from Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch winning the category with 33 points, and Robert Dwyer from Laurieton United Services Club securing second place with 32 points.

The event also featured a Nearest the Pin competition, with Navy’s George Hoogerwerf winning on the 9th hole and Rick Jackson from Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch taking the honours on the 12th hole.

Jillian Donaldson from the Laurieton RSL Auxiliary claimed the Nearest the Pin award for the ladies on the 9th hole.

The coveted Lower North Coast District Council Perpetual Trophy, awarded to the highest scorer from each sub-Branch, went to Wauchope, further cementing the day’s success for Army representatives.

A BBQ lunch followed the golf, with the RSL Auxiliary hosting a raffle to raise funds for local veterans.

The Laurieton United Services Club, Kew Country Club, and other local businesses including Bunnings and Drummond Golf in Port Macquarie, generously supported the event by donating prizes and providing resources.

The golf day was part of the broader RSL NSW Sport & Recreation Program, a three-year-old initiative designed to enhance veterans’ well-being by fostering social connections.

Sponsored by RSL NSW, the program has grown to become Australia’s largest of its kind, delivering nearly 1,000 activities this year alone.

Despite the participation of only 74 sub-Branches so far, the initiative continues to expand as more branches recognise its value.

“We’re aiming to make this an annual event,” said Laurieton RSL sub-Branch President Allan ‘Buster’ Beatty.

By Luke HADFILED