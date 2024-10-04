Phoenix celebrates creativity of young people



THE Nambucca Valley Phoenix Gallery in Bowraville is set to showcase the talents of local youth in its upcoming exhibition, “Out of This World,” running from 1-18 October.

The exhibition officially opens at 11 am on 5 October.



Phoenix’s second youth exhibition for the year promises an exploration of adolescence through the lens of surrealism and absurdism, inviting the community to experience the unique perspectives of its young artists.

“The exhibition features a collection of artworks, including the debut of the first youth-directed film emerging from the Phoenix, a collaborative effort of the (Phoenix’s) Digital Arts and Performing Arts groups,” Jack Hodges from Phoenix Youth Arts said.

A performative work developed during a Tuesday Performing Arts workshop, led by Hannah Date, is the centrepiece of the exhibition.

The inspirational key to the event derives from ‘Dadaism’ – an early 20th-century art movement known for its embrace of absurdity.

The performance invites viewers to confront the illogical and nonsensical aspects of life, echoing the often bewildering journey of growing up.

Photography also plays a significant role with works produced during sessions led by Kate Atkinson.

They feature light painting images including David Hockney-inspired photo collages that challenge traditional perceptions of reality, inviting viewers to experience the world through the divergent lens of youth creativity.

The Thursday Ceramics workshops, guided by Shaelyn Aletha produced surrealist-inspired works that further explore the exhibition’s themes.

Among the highlights are a solar system installation and an otherworldly house filled with imaginative furniture.

Out of This World is a celebration of the creativity and resilience of young people in our region.

“These young people capture the essence of their experiences, reflecting the surreal and often absurd constructs and archetypes of their social realities, as they navigate their sense of self amid the tension and play of possibilities available,” Jack told News Of The Area.

By KIM SATCHELL

