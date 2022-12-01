Police On The Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 19/11/22 Police arrested a 51-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address for breach of bail related to Domestic violence offences.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on 20/11/22.



The accused man was subsequently granted conditional bail by the Court and is next to appear before Macksville Local Court on 1/12/22.

2. On 22/11/22 Police executed a search warrant upon a property at North Macksville in relation to property and firearm offences.

Multiple items relevant to the investigation were seized including prohibited weapons, tools, bicycles and electronic items suspected of being stolen along with a small amount of cannabis.

A 39-year-old man and 31-year-old woman are expected to be charged after further investigations.

3. On 22/11/22 about 5:20am emergency services were alerted to a house fire in Young St, Bowraville.

The blaze spread and partially destroyed a substantial section of the home before being extinguished by Fire and Rescue at around 5:50am. Investigations are continuing.

4. On 23/11/22 Police arrested a man at a Nambucca Heads address for breach of bail and an outstanding warrant.

The accused man was refused bail and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 23/11/22 and was sentenced on that date.

5. On 24/11/22 about 7pm emergency services were alerted to a house fire on Pacific Hwy, Eungai Rail.

The southern end of the home was well alight with a large amount of smoke upon arrival of Rural Fire Service.

The blaze was extinguished about 8:30pm.

Investigations are continuing.

6. On 25/11/22 Police arrested a 49-year-old man at a Nambucca Heads address for breaching an AVO and breach of bail related to domestic violence offences.

The accused man is currently refused bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 1/12/22.