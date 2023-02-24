Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 10/2/23 Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following the domestic assault upon a woman who sustained injuries and was later conveyed by Ambulance to Macksville Hospital for treatment.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with offences related to breaching an AVO and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The accused man is currently bail refused to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 21/2/23.

2. On 11/2/23 Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following investigations related to a break and enter offence committed at a Nambucca Heads motel the previous day. The accused man was also wanted in relation to theft and trespass offences regarding an incident at a Nambucca Heads licensed premises on 31/1/23.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/3/23 for both matters.

3. On 13/2/23 Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following investigations related to a road rage incident that occurred on 6/2/23 about 4pm near the intersection of Link Rd and Giinagay Way, Nambucca Heads.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with offences related to common assault, intimidation, predatory driving, and not providing details to the other driver involved.

The accused was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/3/23.

4. On 14/2/23 Police arrested a 25-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following investigations related to the theft of a vehicle on 8/2/23.

Upon his arrest Police seized a quantity of cannabis.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station and issued with a Court Attendance notice to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 28/3/23.

5. On 15/2/23 Police arrested a 34-year-old man in Nambucca Heads following investigations related to the assault of another man earlier the same day and causing further issues at a Nambucca Heads shopping centre.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station for affray and is currently bail refused to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 15/3/23.

The accused man was also charged with breaching bail related to several other offences currently before the Courts.

6. On 15/2/23 Police arrested a 53-year-old woman in Nambucca Heads following investigations related to a number of fraud incidents that occurred in July and August last year.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/3/23.

7. On 16/2/23 Police arrested a 53-year-old man in Eungai Creek after being alerted to a violent neighbour dispute.

The accused man was charged at Macksville Police Station with the offences of: common assault, malicious damage, and affray.

The accused man was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/3/23.