Tone Hair and Body opens at Fairway Gardens

TONE Hair and Body at Fairway Gardens in Macksville was officially opened by the community on Tuesday.

Tone’s hair stylist, Rachael Vance, welcomed attendees saying Tone could be a great hub for special occasions hair and beauty services.



“We are uniquely set up Fairway Gardens in south Macksville, having a large gallery for hair and beauty services, right next door to a café and adjacent to beautiful golf course surrounds.

“It’s the perfect place to come for a haircut to relax for half an hour or to come for more services and spend half a day.

“I hope in the future to have bridal groups or school formal groups attend as it’s a great precinct for special occasions as it is so picturesque.”

Fairway Gardens residents said Tone Hair and Body was the icing on the cake for the services offered at the lifestyle living village, located at 14 Upper Warrell Creek Road, Macksville.

Tone is in the village’s Wellness Centre, which has a heated pool and gym.

“Our Wellness Centre is now complete and it’s such a beautiful, functional centre,” Sheryl Page said.

“I really enjoyed my hair treatment today – Keune hair products are just lovely.”

Fairway Gardens Stage 2 is currently for sale off the plan.

For more information on this exciting lifestyle village, visit https://fairwaygardens.com.au/.