Five female arty talents show at Tree-O Gallery

FIVE local Coffs Coast artists are headlining in Tree-O Gallery’s 12th Featured Artist Showcase across the mediums of 2D wall art, ceramics and jewellery, opening on Saturday 25 February 2023 from 4-6pm.

“Five talented female artists are headlining with colourful, whimsical pastels and organic flowing paintings of local scenery,” Gallery co-owner Sarah Andersen told News Of The Area.



“There’s a range of canvases and interesting frames of varying sizes and subject matters, along with stunningly glazed ceramic pieces with some made from local wild clay and passionate traditional designs to complement the furniture and space settings within.

“We also have an eclectic range of genuine Amber and Whitby Jet jewellery, often incorporating antique beads and/or stones from around the world.

“It is sure to delight and inspire.”

Kelly Finley studies the local landscape, flora and secret coves of the Coffs Coast.

Her work as a florist has gifted her with a visual knowledge of floral organic form, line and colour.

Featuring strengths in organic lines, she paints with the visual curiosity of a self-taught artist and was awarded the major prize in the Coffs Coast Art Prize in 2022.

Welsh born artist Pam Levy has an eclectic style of painting with themes often concerning inclusiveness, body image and ageism which she depicts with whimsy and humour.

Pam is interested in people, the rooms they live in and what ‘makes them tick’.

Her pastel works are framed either in new, modern settings or recycled photo frames for a truly unique style.

Willy ‘Villy’ Berkhof-Ober is a multi-medium artist originally from the Netherlands.

Discovering a love for making unique jewellery using precious and semi-precious stones combined with antique elements bought on her worldly travels, Villy created Amber and Whitby Jet, a brand of speciality pieces.

Also a keen painter, Villy’s varied pastel collection is full of colour and character.

Nature is Kate Wheaton’s muse and her wheel-thrown pieces aim for simplicity of form.

Her ceramic studies last year brought her family to the Kalang area where the beauty of the waterways encouraged her to work with the wild clay available at its banks which she removes sustainably, mindfully and with appropriate, respectful permissions.

Each piece made with this clay is unique and 100 percent local.

Clare Danby lives among ceramic pots made by her family and has always enjoyed the history and stories behind each piece and the maker.

Inspiring her to build her own new and wonderful pot stories, Clare has recently been developing new skills in Japanese brush painting and is learning to throw more ‘loosely’.

Other local artists debuting works at Raleigh’s Tree-O include the late Edna Adamson’s pastels, furniture by Matthew Taylor from Dashing Wood, timber sculpture from TOSHI and new pieces from other regular exhibiting artists: Karen Tollan’s pearl and stone jewellery, Alanna Kidd from Treasured Art, Tom Kelly Furniture, Bruce Gilchrist and Greg O’Keefe’s timber boxes and other items, Linda Coomber, Ron Leclere, Sandy Beach Candles, Gloria Malone, Linda Bizon, Chris Fahey, Bryan Downes, Les Turner, Sam Jane, Kerri Patterson, Matt Borg and KingFisher Audio.

There will also be the usual variety of quality Australian hardwood furniture made in the workshop next door by designers/makers Bim Morton, Trevor Oliver-King and Sarah Andersen, the trio behind Tree-O.

The exhibition will run until the end of May 2023.

For information visit Treeogallery on Facebook.

By Andrea FERRARI