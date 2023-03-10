Police on the Streets: Nambucca Valley Police News

1. ON 24/2/23 Police arrested a male and female youth in Nambucca Heads following investigations related to the assault upon two female youths in Macksville on 11/2/23.

The young person was charged at Macksville Police Station and later released on bail to appear before Macksville Children’s Court on 9/3/23.

2. On 25/2/23 Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Nambucca Heads who was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a traffic offence.



The warrant was executed upon the accused at Macksville Police Station where he was refused bail to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on 26/2/23.

The accused was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 9/3/23.

3. On 27/2/23 Police arrested a 34-year-old woman in Nambucca Heads who was wanted on an outstanding warrant related to a serious traffic offence.

The warrant was executed at Macksville Police Station and the accused later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 2/3/23.

The matter was subsequently adjourned and the accused is next to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on 22/3/23.

4. A 47-year-old man has been issued with a Court Attendance Notice following investigations related to the alleged domestic assault of a woman at Lennox Head on 11/2/23.

The accused man is to appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.

5. On 1/3/23 Police arrested a 54-year-old woman in Macksville following a personal violence incident that had occurred the previous day.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with breaching bail, breaching an AVO and Intimidation.

The accused woman was refused bail and appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court the same date.

The accused was subsequently granted bail by the Court to next appear before Macksville Local Court on 20/4/23.

6. On 2/3/23 Police arrested a 46-year-old woman in Allgomera following investigations related to a domestic violence incident that occurred in Macksville the previous day.

The accused woman was charged at Macksville Police Station with numerous offences including: two counts of Common Assault, two counts of Breach AVO, Malicious damage, Take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, Drive disqualified, and Possess prohibited drug.

The accused woman was later released on bail to appear before Macksville Local Court on 23/3/23.