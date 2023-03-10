Community Art Gallery honours local female artists

EACH year around the world International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated on 8 March, and the Macleay Valley Community Art Gallery (MVCAG) are again celebrating IWD 2023 with an exhibition of women’s artwork which will run from March 2 to 12, 2023.

At 2pm on Sunday 5 March, Gallery staff welcomed approximately 200 people in attendance for an afternoon event to honour the local artists participating, including women from as far afield as Coffs Harbour, Valla, Scotts Head and Port Macquarie.



After lots of mingling while viewing the artworks, nibbles and drinks were delivered in the adjacent Gladstone Community Hall, while the Yarrahapinni Choir entertained the appreciative crowd.

As a non-competitive exhibition celebrating women’s artistic talents the MVCAG Committee invited entries from women working in any medium, including Textiles, Painting, Sculpture, Floral Arrangements, Wood/Metal Work, Quilting, Ceramics etc. for this exhibition which continues until Sunday 12 March.

Visit www.mvcartgallery.org/ for opening hours and upcoming exhibitions and opportunities.

By Jen HETHERINGTON