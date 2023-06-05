Port Stephens Arts Centre features work of Jenny Dobbie and cardmaker Caron Baker

EACH month the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre has a feature artist exhibition.

This month that artist is Jenny Dobbie and in a relatively new program for the centre there is also a feature card maker on display, Caron Baker.

For Jenny Dobbie the creative arts have always been intertwined with her life and career in teaching.

Her creativity has followed pathways in visual arts, textiles and creative writing.

Jenny has also co-authored many school musicals and is a published author of children’s books.

Her inspiration for subject matter comes not only from nature, but also from the impact of light and colour on a form.

This has recently led her to embrace built environments in her work.

Her style has become more painterly and impressionistic as she strives to represent in her work the feelings and mood that her subject matter evokes.

Jenny regularly exhibits at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre and has sold her work within Australia as well as overseas.

This year, at the 15th Port Stephens Art Prize, Jenny received a Highly Commended Award for her work, ‘Budgies’, and the People’s Choice Award for her piece entitled ‘Family Portrait’ which is on display on Jenny’s Featured Artist Wall.

Caron Baker is the centre’s feature card maker and has been making things ever since she was a little girl.

She started off making jewellery and shell belts to sell at the markets.

Caron is retired now and living full time in the Bay.

Her mantra is “use what you have”.

Caron’s cards feature a unique bohemian recycled junk style, using lace, ribbons, painted and printed papers, feathers, grasses, and even seed pods.

Meryl Miller of the Arts Centre told News Of The Area, “The card making group meets on Thursdays in the Westralia room from 12.00pm.

“They make many different types of cards using new and recycled materials.

“If you would like to join, come along and bring some lunch, cards, card stock, glue, scissors and any other bits and pieces you think might be useful.

“There are cards for all occasions within the Gallery with visitors to the gallery proving that multi-dimensional cards are extremely popular,” she said.

Card making is a wonderful way to explore creating art on a smaller scale and sharing ideas and learning skills from other card makers is a great way to embrace your creative spirit.

By Marian SAMPSON