Port Stephens businesses invited to take part in ‘Health Check’



PORT STEPHENS businesses have an opportunity to have a say on what’s working and what they’d like to see improved as part of the Port Stephens Business Health Check.

Running during April 2024, the online survey takes just ten minutes to complete and provides Council with a valuable snapshot of the current business environment.



Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer is encouraging business owners and managers to take part.

“We’ve been back in business after COVID for almost two years now, so we’re interested to know how business has bounced back and identify opportunities or issues to address moving forward,” Mayor Palmer said.

“Our Business Health Check is the perfect opportunity for us to connect with our business community and make sure we’re planning for the future in a way that reflects their needs.

“We’ll use the feedback to help us prioritise actions in the upcoming review of our Economic Development Strategy and advocate for more funding, investment and programs that benefit local business.

“The more we know about local businesses, the better decisions we can make to support and grow our economy,” he said.

Council’s Economic Development Specialist Deb Rodden says the last survey provided invaluable data to help create positive change for business.

“In our 2021 survey, we heard businesses wanted more professional development opportunities and to focus on environmental issues and future innovation.

“They also felt we could engage more with our local schools to secure our future workforce,” Ms Rodden said.

“We received 250 responses, and in conjunction with boarder community consultation, we used this feedback to inform a review of the Port Stephens Economic Development Strategy.

“The outcomes of this consultation laid the groundwork for our Economic Development Strategy 2021 to 2025, providing clear goals, and identifying opportunities and challenges to help create a blueprint for growth.

“To deliver on key focus areas of the Strategy we’ve delivered projects like Mayoral Academic Scholarships, shop local campaigns, learning sessions to help businesses pitch for major contracts and helping businesses connect with future workforce via the University of Newcastle and our schools,” Ms Rodden added.

The Port Stephens Business Health Check is open until Tuesday 30 April.

“Whatever your business – whether you’re operating out of your home or a multi-national company – we want to hear from you,” said Ms Rodden.

“The more businesses that participate, the more we learn and the more we can help – so if you’re in business in Port Stephens, then get involved,” she added.

For more information and to complete the Business Health Check visit pscouncil.info/business-health-check