Port Stephens Council reviews six month progress report of their Delivery Program

PORT Stephens Council spent some time in their most recent meeting to review the six month progress report for the four year Delivery Program (2022-2026).

The general consensus was that while there is always much work to be done, Port Stephens can feel encouraged by what has been done so far.



In her opening comments about the report, Cr Leah Anderson said, “I will be encouraging anyone who questions what our council does to read this progress report.”

The report highlights the successful ventures of Council in the first half of 2023.

These include the rollout of a long requested green waste collection plan, with 32,000 bins provided to local residents for organic waste; the formation of the Homelessness Stakeholders Advisory Committee to address the rising concern over available and affordable housing; and successfully obtaining $10 million in government funding to improve local roads.

Also celebrated were the community events that had been successfully organised and delivered such as Karuah by Night.

The report also cites a high degree of community engagement for initiatives such as the Coastal Management Program and the Birubi Information Centre.

By Lindsay HALL