Port Stephens Dragon Boat paddler Sandra earns NSW Senior representative selection



AN intensive training program has reaped plenty of dividends for Fingal Bay paddler Sandra Lyons.

Regular sessions on the rowing machine and on the water with her Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club colleagues has earned the steely warrior selection in the NSW Senior C squad for this year’s Australian Dragon Boat Championships to be held in Perth from April 17-21.

62-year-old Sandra will make her State debut with a Blues crew after impressing selectors with strong performances last season at various Dragon Boat regattas.

She is one of 48 paddlers named in the NSW 60yrs plus squad and will travel to Sydney on a fortnightly basis for training in the lead up to the national titles.

Qualifying composed of two kilometre times on an ERG (rower) and an extensive in person trial consisting of fitness and in-boat exercises.

Port Stephens Dragon Boat Club president Karyn Price told News Of The Area that the dedicated Lyons had “thoroughly deserved her State selection after only three years of paddling experience”.

“Sandra works so hard in and out of the water and has developed into an elite paddler with her determination and high endurance levels a real factor,” quipped Price, who will paddle for the Hawkesbury-Hunter crew at this year’s NSW Regional Championships at the Sydney International Regatta Centre.

Karyn of Boat Harbour will team up with Lyons for the April regatta after selectors announced a powerful representative squad from clubs across the Central Coast, Hawkesbury, Newcastle, Hunter River and Port Stephens regions.

Paddlers at the regional championships will race multiple distances over one kilometre, 500m and 200m sprints – a challenge that both the skilful Sandra and Karen will relish.

By Chris KARAS