Hunter athletes contest regional championships



OVER 1100 athletes from 31 Little Athletics centres throughout the Hunter and Central Coast region converged on the Hunter Sports Centre at Glendale for the Little Athletics Region Championships, vying for the opportunity to advance to the State Championships in March.

Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre had 23 athletes competing over the weekend who had qualified from Zone Championships held in December.

Athletes battled oppressive heat on Sunday with temperatures in the low 40s and a track temperature of 60.

Friday night and Saturday conditions were slightly cooler, but the competition remained hot.

By the end of the weekend, many personal best performances were delivered by Raymond Terrace athletes, who won a total of nine gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The medal winners were:

Under 8

Aiden Langlois – Bronze, 700m pack start.

Under 11

Asher MacDonald – Gold, triple jump.

Under 12

Audrey Russell – Gold, 1500m walk.

Mila Clarke – Silver, javelin.

Under 15

Hayley Ledwidge – Gold, discus.

Bela Clarke – Bronze, long jump.

Zane Edwards – Gold, 100m and 200m.

Under 17

Ashlyn Wall – Gold, 1500m and 800m and Silver, 400m.

Dixie Conlon – Gold, 200m and long jump.

Ashlyn and Dixie serve as captains of Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre.

“They are exemplary representatives and role models, not just because of their athletic prowess but their sportsmanship, dedication and willingness to assist and encourage the younger athletes,” said Deidre Hall, Secretary, Raymond Terrace Athletics.

The State Championships, to be held at Sydney Olympic Park, Homebush on the weekend of Friday 22 – Sunday 24 March, will mark the official end of the athletics season for the Centre.

Those who finished in the first two places in their Region Championships events have automatically qualified for the State Championships, with the next best eight athletes from all eight NSW regions also qualifying.