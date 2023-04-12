Port Stephens Friendship Group visits Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

THE Port Stephens Friendship Group paid a visit to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service last week, getting an up close and personal look at the vital work the service performs.

“We were lucky enough to see a helicopter going through its maintenance after morning tea that was provided by the Red Shirt volunteers,” said Keith Hobbs, President, Port Stephens Friendship Group.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The group’s guide provided them with an extensive description of the maintenance procedure, which takes over nine weeks and is completed every four years.

After witnessing the service’s meticulous methods and the hangar, Friendship Group president Keith Hobbs provided the chopper service with a donation.

The Friendship Group followed the visit to the service with lunch at Wests New Lambton.

“The Friendship Group has a very interesting series of trips organised in the next few months with an eight-day trip to the Northern Tablelands in April and a ferry trip on the Wangi Queen in May with others to follow,” Keith said.

“If you would like to enjoy some social activity or are new to the area, come and join us for a laugh or two during our monthly activities.”

For further information contact Keith Hobbs, President on 0417 439 632.

By Marian SAMPSON