Port Stephens Koala Hospital opens new wing



FEDERAL Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek declared extensions to Port Stephens Koala Hospital (PSKH) officially open on Saturday 21 September.

The official opening was held at the facility on Gan Gan Road near One Mile Beach, with a plethora of VIP guests in attendance.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The extension comes thanks to a $3 million grant from the Federal Government and $2 million in community donations.

After the Acknowledgement of Country was given by Worimi representative Kobi Sargeant, PSKH President Ron Land gave an impassioned opening address thanking his team of 230 volunteers and the Port Stephens Councillors who have supported the project in recent years.

“I also want to acknowledge our sponsors and supporters because these types of facilities and these kinds of organisations just don’t jump up out of the ground,” said Mr Land.

“We have one focus here, and that is to alleviate suffering, and we see plenty of it.

“What we attempt all the time to do is stop that suffering, stabilise our patients and save lives.”

Mr Land was followed at the podium with addresses by Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington and Federal Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson, before the main address by Minister Plibersek.

“I just want to acknowledge all our distinguished guests including new Port Stephens Mayor Leah Anderson, who last time I saw her was volunteering right here at this sanctuary,” said Minister Plibersek.

“I want to make special mention of the hard work Ron and his team of wonderful volunteers have carried out and who have transformed the sanctuary since we originally opened it in 2017.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, families were invited to tour the new hospital facilities which include treatment rooms, an operating area, a CT scanner and an X-ray machine.

They then explored the Koala SKYwalk where they could observe the patients resting in the sanctuary grounds.

A small protest was held at the entrance to the Koala Hospital during the opening, with the Port Stephens Greens accusing Ms Plibersek of using her appearance to attempt to “greenwash” her government’s record on land clearing and fossil fuel approvals.

“The biggest factor in the downward spiral of koalas and other threatened species is the continued destruction of habitat through logging and the deepening climate crisis, both of which are being made worse through the direct outcomes of Federal Labor Government decisions,” said Kim Scott of the Port Stephens Greens.

“Approving yet more fossil fuel projects, and a refusal to consider remaking the Regional Forest Agreements with the states, demonstrate how out of touch and dispassionate the Federal Government is when it comes to really caring for threatened species,” said Mr Scott.

“Coming to our community, and being photographed with koalas in captivity, does nothing to actually help this iconic and precious species.

“It will not stop climate change induced fires from burning through native forests, and it will not stop koala habitat trees being destroyed by the NSW Forestry Corporation.”

By Simon EKINS

