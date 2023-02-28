Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Holly Kennedy

HEADING to university with $2000 to put towards her first year of tertiary education is Holly Kennedy, a recent winner of a 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship.

Holly always aspired to be a leader at Irrawang High School, and in 2022 realised that dream as Vice-Captain for the school.



Holly is a keen athlete; playing netball, hiking, and working out at the gym.

She also loves her vegetable garden and cooking.

It is these loves that have seen Holly pursue a Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics degree at the University of Newcastle.

Essentially Holly wants to help people be their best selves through living a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Holly’s Mayoral Scholarship has been funded through Destination Port Stephens, who have been a long term supporter of the program.

“The Mayoral Scholarships and the partnership with Destination Port Stephens is incredibly important – it is important to the youth and these scholarships are going to help these future leaders in their university life,” Mel Turner of Destination Port Stephens told News Of The Area.

“Destination Port Stephens are delighted to be associated with the Awards,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON