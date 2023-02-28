Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Gabrielle Lewis

GABRIELLE LEWIS was one of 20 students to be awarded $2000 through the 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship program.

Gabrielle is already making strides in her studies and was unable to attend the scholarship award event as she is already in the thick of studying at the University of New South Wales.



A keen student, she excelled in both chemistry and physics during her studies at Tomaree High School.

She also enjoys dance, gymnastics, hockey, football and horse riding.

Gabrielle is taking on a Bachelor of Biotechnology which she hopes will take her on a path to making a better and more sustainable world.

Soldiers Point Bowling Club sponsored Gabrielle’s scholarship.

“Our club actually supports all juniors in our area, whether it be sporting or educational,” Julie Lister of Soldiers Point Bowling Club told News Of The Area.

“The club is proud to support all juniors and the club has been involved in the Mayoral Scholarships for the past fifteen years.

“This is just one way that we can help local youth,” she said.

By Marian SAMPSON