Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship Recipient – Jessiah Barnes

JESSIAH Barnes has studied hard at St Philip’s Christian College and his areas of interest have set his feet on the right start to his new career once he completes his degree a Bachelor of Design (Architecture) which he will be undertaking at the University of Newcastle.

Jessiah is a winner of the 2023 Mayoral Academic Scholarship, and has already got some great academic achievements under his belt in Industrial Technology, Design and Technology and Mathematics.



With a love for drawing and dreams of designing big buildings and structures using innovative ideas Jessiah’s works may well one day grace our local landscapes.

“I am really proud of receiving the scholarship and I really need it,” Jessiah Barnes told News Of The Area.

“I will be putting the scholarship money towards a laptop.”

Jessiah is inspired by buildings like the new University of Newcastle city campus building and he likes the way buildings are moving towards a more sustainable outcome.

Jessiah’s scholarship is funded by McDonald Jones Homes, the largest residential builder in NSW and the ACT.

By Marian SAMPSON