Port Stephens recognises outstanding community members at Annual Awards



THE Port Stephens Annual Awards were presented at Riverside Park on Australia Day, recognising the exceptional contributions of individuals and groups within the region.

This year, 20 individuals were nominated across seven categories, showcasing the diverse talent and dedication that thrives within the Port Stephens community.



Mayor Leah Anderson presented the awards, expressing her admiration for the nominees and their impactful work.

“This year’s Annual Awards recipients are leaders and role models for our community – they’ve achieved great things, given generously to others and made Port Stephens an even better place to live, work and play,” Mayor Anderson said.

“These people don’t do what they do for the credit – they do it because they love our community and they love what they do.

“It’s a privilege to recognise them formally for their contribution to Port Stephens,” she added.

Two esteemed community members were also honoured with the prestigious Freeman of the Year award.

The Freeman’s Award is the highest honour bestowed upon a citizen by Port Stephens Council, recognising their outstanding contributions and dedicated service to the community.

The 2025 Port Stephens Annual Award recipients are:

Freeman of the Year and Citizen of the Year – Judy Washington

Judy is the recent author of “Paradise Interrupted – Tomaree Headland in WWII”, which had its official book launch on 14 October 2024.

The military history book is an accurate and comprehensive history of the Tomaree Headland and Tomaree Peninsula during WWII.

Judy undertook this four year project on behalf of the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group on a pro-bono basis and continues to give all of the proceeds to Tomaree Headland Heritage Group.

Judy is also an active volunteer for her community being a member of multiple volunteer organisations including The Tomaree Residents and Rate Payer Association, The Nelson Bay Civic Pride team and is a key driver and participant in the Port Stephens Graffiti Action Team.

Freeman of the Year – Steve Tucker

Steve Tucker is a retired Central Ward Councillor who served Central Ward and the Port Stephens community for 20 years.

First elected in 2004, he became known for his commitment for infrastructure development, particularly focusing on roads and drainage, which he identified as top priorities for local residents. Throughout his tenure, Steve held the position of Deputy Mayor on two occasions.

Steve’s dedication to the Port Stephens community is evident in his long-standing service and focus on improvements, reflecting his responsiveness to the needs and concerns of the community.

Young Citizen of the Year – Maddie Lilley

Through a variety of engaging projects and events, Maddie not only showcases the richness of her heritage but also fosters a deep sense of connection among community members. Maddie’s efforts to celebrate cultural diversity are truly commendable, as they create opportunities for learning, understanding, and appreciation across different backgrounds.

One of the most impactful ways she contributes to the community spirit is by using her voice as a powerful tool for reconciliation.

At local events, Maddie sings the National Anthem in both Gathang and English, beautifully bridging cultural divides, and uniting people.

Maddie embodies the spirit of community by building relationships and promoting understanding among individuals from various walks of life.

Through her work, Maddie inspires everyone around her to embrace diversity and engage in meaningful dialogue, cultivating an atmosphere where every voice is heard and valued.

Port Stephens Medal – Fran Corner

Fran Corner has lived, worked, and volunteered on the Tilligerry Peninsula since she moved to Tanilba Bay 48 years ago.

She began her volunteer work in Clean Up Australia Day and National Tree Day events and joined the Tilligerry Tidy Towns committee.

Fran was an active member and past president of the Tilligerry Community Association and led the organisation of annual community events with the Tilligerry Open Gardens and TilliFest.

Through her volunteer work Fran has applied for and secured multiple grants to fund small projects, pathways and assets in her community.

She has also been the driver to ensure these projects come to life.

Sportsperson of the Year – Pearl Manton

Pearl is not only an outstanding athlete but also a passionate advocate for the importance of local sports in fostering a sense of community and belonging.

Through her tireless efforts, she ensures that children in our area have access to engaging and enriching sports experiences.

Pearl goes above and beyond by not only promoting athletic development but also emphasising the significance of cultural aspects in sport.

At the Karuah Pearls Netball Club, where Pearl is the club President, she has been instrumental in developing programs that empower young athletes, instilling in them the values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

She takes the time to mentor and encourage each player, helping them build skills and confidence.

Cultural Endeavour – Nigel Dique

Port Stephens and Kushiro in Japan have become Sister Cities following the initial Wetlands Agreement signing and have pursued cultural exchanges for the last 30 years.

Nigel Dique has been the Chair of the Sisters Cities Committee since 2013 and has helped to enhance the rich diversity and culture in Port Stephens by promoting peace, understanding and cooperation through international partnerships.

He has also formed a strong partnership with the Seaside Signers community choir and delivered the Tomaree Arts Festival in 2019.

Nigel has successfully helped the Sisters Cities Committee to facilitate opportunities including a student exchange program, the PACRIM sailing exchange, cultural exchange visits and the Sister Wetlands Relationship program formed in 1994.

Through the committee Nigel has created opportunities for trade and investment in Port Stephens with new ideas and initiatives.

He recently hosted the Sister City Japanese delegation as they visited Newcastle and Port Stephens to celebrate the 30th anniversary and renewal of the signing of the Wetland Sister City Affiliation.

Environmental Award – Betsy Hussin

Betsy has been a pillar of environmental knowledge and has emerged as a local legend in the environmental space.

Not only has she taken on leadership with the Nelson Bay West Landcare Volunteers Group, working diligently to deliver meaningful and thoughtfully planned regeneration projects, she has donated many hours of her time and organisational skills to the Ngioka Nursery to help see it recognised as an operational asset in the community.

Betsy prioritises honesty and fairness to foster a space of connectedness to service the environment.

