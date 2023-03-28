Port Stephens residents have seen a small rise in COVID-19 cases in the past fortnight



RESIDENTS of Port Stephens are being reminded that though there is no longer much media coverage, COVID-19 is still a present concern, particularly for communities with aging populations.

The NSW Department of Health tracked a small spike in cases in the Port Stephens area from 20 March.



While nowhere near the concerning infection rates of the past, it is a reminder that the disease has not been eliminated.

“In the past two weeks we have dispensed significantly more antiviral medication because of COVID than in the four weeks prior,” local pharmacist Scott Elsegood noted.

Residents are reminded to take reasonable precautions as the season transitions to cooler weather.

People can still practice safe social distancing, and anyone experiencing cold and flu-like symptoms should do their best to minimise their contact with others.

By Lindsay HALL