Port Stephens schools score Newcastle Jets clinics



A HOST of Port Stephens schools have been selected to participate in the Newcastle Jets’ Jets:LEARN program this year.

Delivered in partnership with Greater Bank, the initiative is helping students stay active, build life skills, and connect with their sporting heroes.

In an exciting addition, 20 lucky Hunter schools that registered for Jets:LEARN will host Newcastle Jets A-League Men and Women players for exclusive football clinics over the coming weeks.

Port Stephens schools include Medowie Public School, Salt Ash Public School and Tanilba Bay Public School.

These visits bring professional athletes directly into schoolyards, offering students hands-on coaching and an unforgettable experience.

Jets:LEARN has become a highlight for schools across New South Wales, with over 13,000 students statewide embracing the program this year.

Matt Starr, Customer and Community General Manager at Newcastle Jets, said the player visits are always a highlight of the program.

“Seeing students light up as they interact with our players is what makes Jets:LEARN so special.

“These clinics are about inspiring young people to believe in themselves, work as a team, and stay active, all while having fun.”

Emma Brokate, Greater Bank’s Chief Distribution Officer, said the partnership brings meaningful benefits to the community.

“This program goes beyond football – it’s about empowering students with skills that will serve them for life.

“We’re thrilled to support Jets:LEARN in the Hunter region and provide these unique opportunities for local schools.”

The program’s four-week curriculum is carefully designed to align with the NSW Personal Development, Health, and Physical Education (PDHPE) syllabus.

Through a mix of football skills training and lessons in confidence, teamwork, and resilience, students are gaining valuable skills both on and off the field.

Jets:LEARN is open to all primary schools across Newcastle and regional New South Wales at no cost.

Schools that register receive access to a comprehensive curriculum, video content, and supporting resources to enhance classroom engagement.

Participating schools also receive Greater Bank sports packs, including soccer balls, cones, and other equipment, ensuring students can continue their football journey beyond the program.