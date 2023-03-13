Port Stephens Sporting groups get funding injection

MEMBER for Port Stephens Kate Washington announced last Friday that eleven sporting clubs across Port Stephens have secured a share in $50,000 from the NSW Local Sporting Grant program.

This funding will enable local sporting groups to purchase new equipment, run events, or upgrade facilities.



Rugby league, baseball, soccer, rugby union, cricket, rowing, bowls, athletics and equestrian groups will share in the $50,000 of funding.

“Sport is at the heart of our community, so I’m delighted to be able to support local clubs to deliver the sports we love,” Ms Washington said.

“New equipment, programs and facilities will help clubs to continue their important work in our communities.

“A number of groups will use this funding for Come and Try days, giving newcomers a chance to try a new sport, make new connections, and build confidence.”

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League Football will receive $5000 for coach and team staff education.

The Seaham Storm Baseball Club will receive $2470 for training aids and safety equipment.

The Salt Ash Pony Club will receive $2400 for a Pony Club Mini Camp.

Nelson Bay Football Club will receive $2050 to host a come and try day for junior players.

Fingal Bay Rugby League Club will receive $5000 for a goal post upgrade.

The Port Stephens Outrigger Canoe Club will receive $5000 for equipment.

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union will receive $5000 for their Get Into Rugby program.

The Port Stephens Cricket Club will receive $2490 for five sets of cricket covers.

Raymond Terrace Bowling Club will receive $4860 for the replacement of sand and pegs on their synthetic greens.

Medowie Football Club will receive $7200 for a come and try day for women and girls.

Port Stephens Athletic Club will receive $6665 for equipment including hurdles, mats and timers.

“I congratulate all these clubs on their successful applications, and thank the thousands of local volunteers who bring sport to life in Port Stephens,” Ms Washington said.

“My office coordinates a monthly list of available grants.

“If you would like to be added to my grants email list, please contact my office on 02 4987 4455 or portstephens@parliament.nsw.gov.au.”