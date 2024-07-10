Port Stephens suburbs listed as affordable luxury ‘hidden gems’



SUBURBS across Port Stephens and the Myall Coast have been highlighted in a new report as ‘affordable luxury alternatives’ to Sydney’s pricey housing market.

The ‘Hidden Gems’ report, released last month, was compiled by Property Credit and lists Anna Bay, North Arm Cove, Hawks Nest, Nelson Bay, Salamander Bay and Corlette among suburbs that “offer a higher quality of living for homebuyers looking to spend below the Sydney median price of $1,345,000”.



“These suburbs provide excellent amenities, scenic beauty and a vibrant community, making them attractive alternatives to Sydney’s expensive market,” Property Credit CEO Giordano Stepancic stated in the report.

“We’ve pinpointed some of the best suburbs across the country where homebuyers can get more value for their money without compromising on lifestyle.

“The Hunter Valley’s Port Stephens region is a paradise for homebuyers, with the market conditions recently tilting slightly in favour of buyers due to a steady rise in listings.”

Mr Stepancic said historically the Port Stephens area experienced significant market cycles driven by impulsive holiday home purchases.

However, today’s Port Stephens is much more diverse, attracting not only retirees and weekenders but also a vibrant mix of industries and new residents.

“The ongoing expansion of Newcastle Airport and the development of new industries in the region have

further enhanced its appeal,” Stepancic said.

“Many people selecting regions like Port Stephens and the Hunter are already familiar with the area.

“Given the access to Sydney, it is much easier for a buyer to move out of Sydney without it being unfamiliar.”

An increase in flexible work-from-home arrangements has also made a difference for buyers, particularly with hybrid arrangements where workers can visit the office one or two times a week.

Drawbacks for buyers in the Port Stephens region usually relate to work or family.

“Retirees enjoy access to Sydney-based family members who can travel and ideally stay for weekends, but for those younger families or individuals still working, they will obviously need to retain their income either via a local job or a work-from-home arrangement,” he said.

However, the growth of the broader Hunter region’s jobs market supports a much larger number of people looking to move into the area than in years past..

The report highlights Anna Bay, with a median house price of $921,500, as an attractive option for those seeking a serene coastal lifestyle.

“Located 147 km from Sydney’s CBD, Anna Bay offers a peaceful environment with stunning beaches and natural beauty,” the report states.

“The suburb has sixteen properties currently for sale, presenting ample opportunities for buyers to secure a home in this idyllic location.

“Anna Bay’s low socio-economic ranking indicates its affordability relative to other coastal regions, making it an excellent choice for families and retirees alike.”

Corlette is also featured, praised for its “upscale homes and beautiful waterfront views”.

“Corlette, another gem in Port Stephens, boasts a median house price of $1,100,000.

“With 21 listings currently available, Corlette offers potential buyers a range of options to find their perfect home.

“The suburb’s higher socio-economic ranking reflects its desirability and quality of life, attracting professionals and families seeking a blend of luxury and coastal living.”

By Marian SAMPSON