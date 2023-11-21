Positive Behaviour and Learning

CONGRATULATIONS go to all of this week’s Raymond Terrace Community Positive Behaviour for Learning Program (PBL) Award nominees.

A representative from Salt Ash Public School told News Of The Area, “Salt Ash Public School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning school and a member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program.



“Staff explicitly teach our PBL values, and students are rewarded for striving to demonstrate these behaviours in all areas of the school and the community.”

This week’s nominees have been recognised for a range of wonderful contributions to the community.

– Alexis Davies of Irrawang Public School was nominated through the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Facebook page for spending afternoons helping her dad at the local cricket grounds.

She also spends hours on Saturdays assisting in the canteen and recently spent her Sunday helping raise funds at Bunnings.

– Raymond Terrace Public School student Portia Beecham was nominated for her actions on the first day of swimming lessons when a student got mixed up and went with the wrong group.

She jumped in the deep end and panicked.

Portia was in the water so grabbed her and helped her to the edge then helped her find her group and walked her to safety.

– Zaayil Charlie of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for being a respectful, collaborative learner who is always willing to help others.

He treats everyone he meets with kindness and care.

Zaayil always upholds the school value of ‘Personal Best’.

– Irrawang High School’s Mikaela Neil was nominated due to her involvement in many aspects of school life and instrumental in helping the recent Year 12 Halloween fundraiser to be one of the best ever at school.

She is always helpful and always demonstrates school PBL values.

– Hunter River High’s William Vine was nominated for continued demonstration of the school’s PBL values in all facets of his learning.

– Harriet Smith of Salt Ash Public School was nominated for being kind and helping children through all the bindi patches when at a community event attended by students.

– Angus Mathieson of Medowie Public School was nominated for being a responsible student.

He escorted students on the afternoon school bus to find seats because it was very full.

– This shows great concern for others’ safety.

– Seaham Public School’s Jaxon Renshaw was nominated for supporting the school fete by playing guitar and singing.

The money he raised while busking, which was considerable, was donated back to the school.

– Karuah Public School (KPS) student Natalie Cherry was nominated for consistently displaying KPS values of ‘Respect, Responsibility and Pride’.

Natalie is a kind and caring friend who is polite and well-mannered.

She is always trying her best in all areas of her schooling.

By Marian SAMPSON