

THE community Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) awards continue to deliver great results within our community.

Craig Partridge, Principal at Seaham Public School told News Of The Area, “Seaham Public School continues to be a proud member of the Positive Behaviour for Learning group of schools in the Raymond Terrace area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“At Seaham we continue to support and guide our students in using positive behaviour, in the school and in the community.

“Our students follow our PBL values of being respectful, responsible and a learner.

“We take pride in hearing about positive behaviour in the community and we celebrate when the positive behaviour of our students has a positive impact on others,” said Partridge.

Last week’s PBL nominees are well deserving of recognition.

– Irrawang Public School student Arianna was nominated for her significant contribution to the PBL program.

Arianna created a Community PBL lesson with a focus on students being safe, respectful and responsible in the school holidays.

The lesson was delivered to every student K-6.

– Preston from Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated for being an amazing contributor in the Pen Pals Team who take time out of their week to connect with elderly people at a local aged care facility.

On a recent visit his ‘pal’ was too unwell to catch up so Preston struck up a conversation with another resident and made their day.

– Grahamstown Public student Amelia was nominated for consistently demonstrating all of her school’s PBL values.

She is always supporting students and including them in the classroom and playground.

– Miles from Irrawang High School was nominated for his sense of community which he displayed on a school community access outing.

When he saw that a member of the public couldn’t lift her bag coming out of a shop, he offered to carry it out for her.

– Hunter River High School’s Travis was nominated for his diligent application to his future career pathway.

Travis recently attended a HSC Study Day in Sydney where he represented his school with pride while demonstrating his firm commitment to using the opportunity to strive for excellence.

– Parker from Salt Ash Public School was nominated for always using manners, being respectful and showing kindness towards his peers.

– Medowie Public School student Korey was nominated for always following school expectations, caring for his peers and building others’ confidence.

– Amy from Seaham Public School was nominated for being an exceptional school citizen who always looks out for others.

Recently she was spotted assisting students on the school’s buddy bench, ensuring they were okay and that they had a friend to play with.

– Tyga-Lily from Karuah Public School was nominated for always showing kindness and a willingness to assist and help others.

Tyga-Lily consistently demonstrates the school and community PBL values of respect and responsibility.

The team at the NOTA congratulate all last week’s PBL award nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON