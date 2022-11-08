Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards

DURING the school term the NOTA supports the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Program, a key initiative that rewards local youth for simply being a good citizen within the school and wider community.

Each week students from each participating PBL school are nominated for their positive actions.



Last week’s PBL Award Nominees

● From Irrawang Public School, Peter Law was nominated for handing in a lost wallet to the police so the rightful owner could be found.

● Bella Greentree of Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated for showing respect for the environment and her teammates as well and role modelling responsibility throughout the girls’ rugby league gala at Cessnock.

● Ryan Bulbert of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for being an amazing school citizen.

He often spends his lunch and recess play time collecting any rubbish he finds in the playground and ensuring that he puts them in the correct bins.

● Irrawang High School student Joel Cunningham was nominated for his role as the Support Faculty Ambassador.

Joel has executed his duties in an exemplary manner, always demonstrating school and his own PBL values of Respect, Responsibility and Personal Best.

● Annabelle Miranda of Hunter River High School has been nominated for displaying outstanding leadership and respect, both in the community and in her work place.

● Salt Ash Public School’s Teddy Britton was nominated for always representing PBL values at school and out in the community and helping support students to follow PBL values.

● Medowie Public School’s Owen Kempf was nominated for his enthusiasm and participation at the school disco.

● Abbey Green of Seaham Public School was nominated for being a considerate and caring student.

Earlier in the year Abbey donated her hair to support children with cancer.

● Karuah Public School student Harrison White was nominated for his continual sportsmanship and kindness to his fellow teammates and opposition throughout the soccer season and for his community service by taking part in the Karuah Landcare Project in which he planted trees around Karuah.

Justin Tonks, PBL co-ordinator at Irrawang High School told News Of The Area, “Irrawang High School is proud to be a Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) School and a partner in the Raymond Terrace Community PBL Program.

“For many years we have seen the benefits and positive changes with the way our students represent our school and engage with the wider Port Stephens community.”

By Marian SAMPSON