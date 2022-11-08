Soldiers Point Lions Deliver Comfort Bears

THE Lions Club Of Soldiers Point are always doing good in our community.

Their latest act of kindness was to deliver some soft toys to your local Police to use when comforting children.



Sharon Blunt of the Soldiers Point Lions Club told News Of The Area, “Soldiers Point Lions Club purchased the toy koalas and teddy bears with the intention of distributing to those in our community who would benefit.

“We did this also last year and the day we dropped them at the polyclinic we received comments from some families that the koalas were given to about how their child benefited by being more relaxed and (that the toys) provided comfort to them.”

The Lions delivered 60 koalas and teddy bears to the Nelson Bay Police, Polyclinic, and the Tomaree Neighbourhood Centre, who will include them in their Christmas hampers for their emergency relief program.

Constable Ali Jordan of Nelson Bay Police, who was more than happy to take the soft toys into custody, said the bears were of great benefit in difficult family situations.

Lions Club members were pleased to be able to provide the toys to the local community, hoping to bring some smiles to the faces of children in times of stress.

Lions members can be found fundraising at markets and at Bunnings cooking up sausage sandwiches to fund their activities.

The Lions will also be selling their famous Christmas Cakes and Puddings and wrapping presents in the lead up to Christmas.

By Marian SAMPSON