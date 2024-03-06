Preparations for the Macksville Show get underway



PREPARATIONS are in full swing for what organisers are calling a Macksville Show for the whole family.

Running over Friday 12 and Saturday 13 April, the Macksville Show team are aspiring to repeat the success of last year’s event, with all of the attractions coming back for what promises to be two full days of entertainment, ring events and traditional show competitions and displays.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Santa Gertrudis will be the featured cattle breed in this year’s show, however other breeds and livestock categories will also be shown as well as the return of the very popular dog show.

“Last year we had the spectacular Aussie FMX Show in centre ring which was a massive hit with families so, by popular demand, we are bringing them back this year,” Macksville Show President Mr Michael Ettelson told News Of The Area.

“We are also bringing back our lawnmower races which always thrills crowds and favourites like the kids lolly challenge, tug-o-war, wood-chops and of course sideshow alley will all be here to keep everyone entertained.”

Acutely aware of the impacts cost-of-living increases are having in the district, the Show team are bringing back Dinkum Dinosaurs, the reptile show and Old MacDonalds Farm petting zoo, all included with show entry.

“In the trade area of the show we are featuring the Ringers Western truck so visitors will be able to purchase all sorts of apparel from this famous brand at great prices right here at the Showgrounds,” newly appointed Macksville Show Secretary Amy Stuart added.

“We would also like to point out to those coming to the show that there are savings to be made by getting your tickets through our website and, for those entering events, we recommend booking your stables and making other bookings online.”

The iconic Macksville Show is made possible by the many local businesses that have got behind the event as sponsors.

“Preparation and conduct of the show is reliant on volunteers and we would love to see more volunteers, a thankless job however everyone loves doing it,” Michael Ettelson added.

For those entering items and livestock in the show this year the show program is now available online at www.Macksvilleshow.com.au, or you can pick up a hard copy at G.J. Kennedy Macksville, Inspiration Reality Nambucca Heads and the Bowraville Pharmacy.

Information relating to entry, volunteering, sponsorship or any other aspect of the Macksville Show can be found on the website.

By Mick BIRTLES