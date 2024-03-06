Nine charged following cannabis investigation leads to Carrai raids



NINE people have been charged after police seized more than $1.7 million worth of cannabis on the state’s Mid North Coast.

Following extensive inquiries by the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad and Mid North Coast Detectives, assisted by the Dog Unit and Coffs Harbour Region Enforcement Squad, police attended two Carrai properties about 11am on Thursday 22 February 2023.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Police will allege in court that the two properties were being used for the large-scale cultivation of cannabis.

Police allegedly located and seized more than 412 cannabis plants, with an estimated potential street value of more than $800,000.

Police also allegedly seized more than 156 kg of cannabis, with an estimated potential street value of more than $900,000.

Following inquiries, nine people – five men and four women – were arrested at the properties before being taken to Kempsey Police Station.

A 66-year-old man was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing an unregistered firearm, not keeping firearms safely, and possessing an unauthorised firearm.

He appeared before Kempsey Local Court on Friday 22 February 2024, where he was formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Friday 1 March 2024.

A 39-year-old man was charged with supplying prohibited drugs, cultivating prohibited plants, and dealing with property proceeds of crime.

Two women, aged 33 and 36, were each charged with supplying prohibited drugs.

A 33-year-old woman was charged with supplying prohibited drugs, and possessing prohibited drugs.

A 39-year-old woman, and three men – aged 35, 39, 43 – were charged with taking part in supplying prohibited drugs.

All eight appeared before Kempsey Local Court on Friday 22 February 2024, where they were formally refused bail to appear before the same court on Wednesday 17 April 2024.

Police say anyone with information about the illicit cultivation of cannabis should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Inquiries continue.

