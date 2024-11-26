Private sector nurses and midwives on 24-hour stop work



BEEPS and toots, hoots and honks sounded out as Tuesday morning’s commuters showed their support for private sector nurses and midwives who took to the streets in strike action.

The nurses and midwives working for Ramsay Health Care, the country’s largest private hospital operator, walked off the job for 24 hours on Tuesday 26 November, as part of escalating protected industrial action.



NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association (NSWNMA) members are demanding a 20 percent pay increase over three years and mandated nurse/midwife to patient ratios across all wards and units in Ramsay hospitals.

NSWNMA members from Baringa Private Hospital and Ramsay Surgical Centre were among seventeen Ramsay hospitals taking part in the statewide strike.

As part of the 24-hour stop work action, members also travelled to Sydney to stage a major rally during Ramsay Health Care’s Annual General Meeting.

Heading to Sydney for the AGM was Coffs Harbour Baringa Branch Secretary of the NSWNMA, Melissa McDonough.

“Members are getting frustrated with Ramsay’s delaying and what feels like bullying tactics,” Ms McDonough told News Of The Area.

“Recently, they threatened that if staff don’t accept their offer, they would be unable to pay employees their backpay, for the financial year 2023-24.

“Now they are telling employees that they cannot confirm the current offer will remain if it is not accepted.

“Added to this, they are still refusing to commit to safe staffing ratios.

“Ramsay has been given five business days’ notice, which in essence is seven days, to prepare for staff striking and ensure that patient safety is maintained,” Ms McDonough said.

NSWNMA General Secretary Shaye Candish said it was time Ramsay shareholders stood up for nurses and midwives who were critical to the operations of the multinational company.

“After 20 months of negotiations and eighteen bargaining meetings, we have not been able to reach an agreement with Ramsay, with two pay offers being voted down by the majority of staff.

“Members began protected industrial action in July and since then have held more than 50 strikes across the state, demanding fair pay and improvements to conditions, including safe staffing reforms.

“Despite crying poor, last financial year Ramsay turned over almost $900 million in profit.

“We know they can afford to pay our hardworking nurses and midwives what they’re worth, by funding a pay rise that addresses inflation and cost of living pressures.

“Ramsay cannot continue to put profits before staff and patients any longer.

“If it does, it risks losing more nurses and midwives to other areas of the industry or to leave altogether.”

In response, a spokesperson for Ramsay Health Care firstly apologised to patients impacted as a result of the industrial action and thanked staff who continued to work to minimise disruption.

“Ramsay’s latest offer of a 16 percent pay increase over three years is a strong offer and has received broad support from our nurses and midwives across the state,” they said in a statement.

“We have tried unsuccessfully to reach a deal with the union so we can finalise this for our people.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach agreement with the union and we may need to wait for the public sector deal to be finalised.”

By Andrea FERRARI

