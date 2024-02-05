Probus Club of Nelson Bay gets back into full swing



WITH the holiday period coming to an end, the Probus Club of Nelson Bay is getting back into full swing.

This mixed gender Probus Club meets at the Nelson Bay Bowling Club on the second Thursday of the month at 10.30am.



Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.

“The first meeting in January was well attended and an extended morning tea allowed for lots of catching up,” Ann Gibson, Publicity Officer of the Probus Club of Nelson Bay, told News Of The Area.

A group of members also recently enjoyed the fun of ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ in Newcastle, with more theatre trips planned.

“The club’s upcoming program is busy with walks, fishing, BBQs, outings, dining, snooker, fun golf, ten pin bowling, social and inter club bowls, book club, ladies functions, cara campers, and jigsaw puzzle swapping events all planned.

“There are lots of activities to choose from as they evolve through the year, there really is something for everyone in this Probus Club’s program.

“The monthly meetings also have an interesting guest speaker with a variety of topics covered.

“Staying socially active and connected with new and old friends is very important in all Probus Clubs,” she said.

Probus is for over 55s who are retired or semi-retired who wish to stay active and connected with fun, fellowship and friendship.

By Marian SAMPSON