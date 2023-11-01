Public hearing on PFAS to be held in Williamtown

A PUBLIC hearing will be held this month to discuss PFAS contamination around the Williamtown RAAF Base.

The Federal Government announced in September an independent review of land usage around three Australian Defence Force bases impacted by per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination, including Williamtown.



The review aims to specifically look at the use and voluntary repurposing of contaminated land in an equitable and efficient manner, including repurposing land adjacent to Defence facilities for industrial use, particularly for the defence industry.

It is designed to complement the Defence program focused on contamination levels and remedial actions.

An important part of this review is consultation with communities affected by PFAS contamination.

Public submissions to the review are now being invited, with the consultation period closing at 9pm on Sunday 3 December 2023.

In addition to calling for submissions, a public hearing will be held at Murrook Cultural Centre, 2163 Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown from 10am – 3pm on Thursday 9 November 2023.

Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said the review was an “important piece of the puzzle in determining future land use” of PFAS affected areas around the RAAF Base.

“For eight years I have stood with my community as they work through the issues they are facing,” Ms Swanson said.

“The Albanese Government continues to keep its commitment to our community through this Independent Review.”

For further information visit https://www.pfasindependentreview.com.au/pfasreview

By Doug CONNOR