An Afternoon of Musical Delights with Port Harmony

PORT Harmony, a vocal ensemble based in Salamander Bay, whose repertoire ranges from Classical to Broadway to Jazz, will be bringing ‘An Afternoon of Musical Delights’ to Soldiers Point on Sunday, 12 November.

“The ensemble was formed in 2010 to bring high quality choral music to the residents of Port Stephens and surrounds.



“Since that time, members have honed their vocal skills and sublime harmonies under the guidance of various conductors,” said Irene Haywood, Port Harmony.

This concert will feature guest performer, the highly talented vocalist and pianist Kath Dries.

Kath is well-known in the area as a talented vocalist and was the first Musical Director to inspire the Port Harmony ensemble in 2010.

She continued as Musical Director for the following nine years.

Robina Badger, the conductor for this performance, has had a career in education and music practice spanning more than 40 years and has been performing with Port Harmony for the last decade.

Port Harmony’s accompanist is David Scrogie.

David has had a long and successful career built around choral music, as conductor, accompanist, and vocalist.

He has performed internationally and has appeared in numerous prestigious concert halls in the UK, USA and Australia.

He has been performing as both vocalist and accompanist with Port Harmony since its inception.

All are welcome to the Soldiers Point Bowling Club on 12 November at 2pm.

Entry is $15, children under 12 go free.

Tickets available from Reception at Soldiers Point Bowling Club or at the door on the day.

For further information, call Port Harmony on 0404 035 634.