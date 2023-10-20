Pump for Parkinson’s at the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station

ON Friday 27 October, the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station in Coffs Harbour will contribute ten cents per litre of fuel sold to support the Parkinson’s Coffs Harbour Nurses Fund.

Local delivery firm PK Express Transport has also committed to contribute an additional seven cents per litre sold.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

That’s a total of seventeen cents per litre sold being donated.

As usual the local Pump for Parkinson’s fundraising effort will kick off at a minute past midnight, 12.01am and will run for a full 24 hours.

Service station customers who Pump for Parkinson’s will be helping to raise funds to maintain the services of the Parkinson’s Specialist Nurse based in the Mid North Coast Local Health District in Coffs Harbour.

This highly valued nursing position is co-funded by the Local Health District and Parkinson’s NSW.

Fundraising goes towards the Parkinson’s NSW portion of the funding for this important role.

The activity is an initiative of the two Coffs Harbour Parkinson’s Support Groups and the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station.

“We’ve been doing this for seven years now and it’s always a pleasure to help support this vital service for our local Parkinson’s community,” the Bailey Centre Liberty Service Station’s Alan Bailey told News Of The Area.

“People living with Parkinson’s, and their families and caregivers, depend on our local Parkinson’s Specialist Nurses for connection to information, advice and support.

“We are lucky to have one of these nurses in our community and this fundraiser will enable their services to continue.”

David Strickland of PK Express Transport agreed, saying, “We have a great community here in Coffs and people really get behind fundraising for a good cause like our Parkinson’s nurses.

“This was the perfect opportunity for us to make a contribution to our hometown and we are happy to be involved.”

Graham Saxby from the Coffs Harbour Parkinson’s Group highlighted the prevalence of the disease.

“In Australia, there are approximately 219,000 people living with Parkinson’s disease, with one in five of these people being diagnosed before the age of 50.

“According to the Bureau of Statistics 38 Australians will be diagnosed every day, meaning that five residents of the Coffs Harbour and Nambucca valley areas will be newly diagnosed with the disease every month.”

For more information visit Parkinson’s NSW website at www.parkinsonsnsw.org.au or call 1800 644 189.

By Andrea FERRARI