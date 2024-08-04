Push-Up Challenge raises key funds for local organisations



THE annual Push-up Challenge, which raises thousands of dollars for local mental health organisations such as Lifeline, has come to a close.

Each participant aimed to complete 3,249 push ups in 24 days from 5-28 June, representing the number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed and nominated our Lifeline Centre during the Push-Up Challenge,” Lifeline North Coast General Manager Angela Martin told NOTA.

“All money raised stays in our community, a portion going towards training new crisis support volunteers as well as funding the local suicide bereavement support group which suppports families who have lost loved ones to suicide.”

One local participant was fencing contractor Daniel ‘Biff’ Baff.

“I joined in for a few reasons; one being that mental health is a growing concern amongst young people,” Biff told NOTA.

“I also felt it would be challenging for me,” said Biff, who could be found doing push ups at work and at lunchtime.

“I was a pro boxer for ten years and then in the last five years I haven’t done a great deal of physical activity apart from work.

“I started with a mate of mine and I felt heaps better towards the end as the pushups became a lot easier.”

Donations have closed for the Push-Up Challenge, however The Push for Better Foundation is still accepting donations online.

By Mary KEILY