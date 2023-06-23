Quiet Hour to become permanent at Service NSW Coffs Harbour

SERVICE NSW Coffs Harbour is making its trial Quiet Hour offering a permanent feature.

This means the local Service NSW Centre will reduce sound and light levels every Tuesday from 10:30am to 11:30am to make it easier for customers who prefer a quieter environment.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

During the Quiet Hour, participating service centres will aim to have reduced lighting where possible, music turned down and mobile phones on silent mode.

If you visit Coffs Service NSW during a Quiet Hour time, you’ll be requested to put your phone on silent and keep your voice down where possible.

Service NSW Regional Manager, North Region, Jeremy Conlon told News Of The Area, “The Coffs Harbour team has noticed the community is slowly finding out about the initiative with many asking for more information about Quiet Hour.

“We are finding that we do have recurring customers on Tuesdays during the set Quiet Hour, most likely because of the lower-sensory environment.

“We encourage people who may be sensitive to light or overstimulated by sound to visit a Service Centre during Quiet Hour to complete their government transactions,” he said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomed the introduction of a permanent Quiet Hour at the Service NSW Coffs Harbour Service Centre.

“The trial was very successful and 97 percent of people surveyed found it a positive experience,” Mr Singh said.

“It’s fantastic that a permanent Quiet Hour is now being rolled out to 107 Service Centres across NSW, including at Coffs Harbour.

“Service NSW staff will also undertake disability awareness training to help provide customers living with disability, and their carers, extra support during each visit.

“I’m extremely proud of our fantastic Service NSW staff and the world-class customer service they provide to everyone in our community.

“Introducing a Quiet Hour is a small step forward, but for Service NSW customers living with disability it is a big step towards creating a supportive and inclusive environment,” said Mr Singh.

By Andrea FERRARI