Revan Dalaf wonder goal seals the points for North Coast Football

A SENSATIONAL goal by Revan Dalaf secured a thrilling 1-0 victory for the North Coast under 14s against Newcastle Olympic in the Premier Youth League.

The game appeared destined for a goalless draw until Dalaf embarked on a mesmerising solo run, dribbling past five opponents to deliver a resounding winning goal.

Providing insights from the touchline, North Coast under 14s coach Adam Wood spoke about the team’s recent form and the challenging nature of the match.

“We’ve been playing well the last month and we wanted to continue that upward trend,” Wood said.

“Newcastle Olympic are a very strong club and we knew it would be a tight affair.

“I was lucky enough to have Kenny Munyaneza and Revan Delaf at my disposal who both made immediate impacts coming off the bench at halftime.”

Coach Wood’s half time teamtalk encouraged his players to back themselves and attack forwards.

“I’ve been requesting my players to be braver and play forward at opportunities instead of being safe.

“We’ve been doing that and creating a lot of scoring opportunities.

“We are starting to gel as a team and getting the results we deserve,” Wood said.

In other age groups, North Coast enjoyed a comprehensive 5-1 victory over Newcastle Olympic in the under 15s category.

However, the Newcastle powerhouse club proved too strong in the under 13s, 16s, and 18s divisions.

Despite the defeat, the under 18s team maintains their second-place position in the league standings, trailing league leaders Newcastle Olympic by six points.

By David WIGLEY