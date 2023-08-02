Rates changes for MidCoast

MIDCOAST Council ratepayers will notice an increase in the total of their rate notices with their annual water and sewer charges now included on their annual rate notice.

The new billing arrangement came into effect on 1 July 2023.



Council’s corporate services director Steve Embry said the new arrangement would deliver benefits for both council and customers.

“It means customers applying for pensioner rebates will only have to apply once, rather than having to apply once for their rate notice and again for their water and sewer account.

Mr Embry said while the system would be better, it was still a big transition that might require people to make some adjustments.

This is particularly true for customers with existing payment arrangements in place.

Letters have been mailed to customers who pay their accounts via centrepay or direct debit, instructing them on the steps they’ll need to take to adjust their payment arrangements.

Customers who pay their rate notice and water and sewer account via BPAY will also need to adjust their payment arrangements to allow for the new amounts that will now be deducted.

Mr Embry said the change could put pressure on some customers in the short-term, but council was committed to supporting people through the transition and would provide flexibility.

“It’s important to understand that the new arrangement won’t change the amount customers pay for their services, just the accounts they appear on,” he said.

Customers can phone council on (02) 7955 7777 between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.