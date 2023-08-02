Power outage in Old Bar

SOME properties in Old Bar will be without power overnight.

From 10.30pm tonight (August 3) until 4am Friday Essential Energy Crews will work to replace high-voltage overhead power lines at Manning Point.

Mid North Coast operations manager Mat Reedy said the work was being performed after hours to minimise the impact on businesses and road users.

“To keep crews safe while working on the electricity network, power to some customers in the Old Bar, Manning Point, Mitchells Island, Bohnock, Wallabi Point and surrounding areas will need to be turned off,” he said.

Everyone would be notified in writing, he said.