Getting the message out in Nerong



NERONG Progress Association has a new billboard that will better inform villagers and visitors of what is coming up in the local community as well as other relevant community news.

Nerong Progress Association president Glen Nesbet said “basically we had an old sign up to communicate things to people and we thought we could get information out to the community in a more meaningful way, so that everyone who came into Nerong would know what is going on.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We were able to raise funds through various activities over the years and put it to good use and we have had a great response from the community to what we have done and what efforts we have done to build up the community fellowship.”

The Bulahdelah and District Men’s Shed was approached to construct the sign.

President of Bulahdelah and District Men’s Shed David Flynn said “Nerong Progress Association asked the Men’s Shed to build a frame for the sign and we like to help our extended community where we can.

“We thought this would be a great project so we hopped on board,” he said.

Brendan Wilson of Nerong said “many of our community are older and do not have internet access and the sign will assist in targeting all the community.”

The Nerong Progress Association said they wanted to thank Gosford Signs for a generous donation of the sign and construction by the Bulahdelah and District Men’s Shed.

By John SAHYOUN