Raymond Terrace athletes star at NSW Country Championships

RAYMOND Terrace Athletes Centre athletes at the recent NSW Country Championships, held in Dubbo, were subjected to a mixed bag of weather conditions throughout the three-day weekend of competition.

With 654 athletes from all over Country NSW vying for success, conditions ranging from hot on Friday, to incredibly hot on Saturday and then 20 degrees cooler with rain on the Sunday further tested their skills and determination.

Despite the challenges, even before their events began, the Raymond Terrace athletes, ranging in age from ten years to mid-forties, brought home a total of 21 medals – thirteen Gold, five Silver and three Bronze and recorded six personal best (pb) performances.

Results

11yr – Asher McDonald Gold 100m, 200m (pb) and long jump, 5th 800m,

12yr – Paige Matthews – Silver long jump, 5th 200m and 100m,

15yr – Zane Edwards – Gold 400m, Bronze 100m,

16yr – Ashlyn Wall – Gold 1500, 800m, Silver 400m (pb),

16yr – Dixie Conlon – Gold long jump (5.30m pb), 90m hurdles and triple jump, Silver high jump, 4 x 100m relay, Bronze 100m (pb), 4th 200m,

18yr – Conor Matthews – Gold triple jump and long jump (6.55m pb), 5th 100m,

Open – Ebony Newton – Gold 100m, 200m, Silver 100m hurdles,

Open – Ben Edstein – 5th 5000m, Lily – Bronze long jump (5.19m pb),

Masters 40-49yr – Matt Newton – 4th 100m and 200m