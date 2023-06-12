Raymond Terrace Bowler sets a new record

WE’RE running out of superlatives to describe Raymond Terrace bowler Lee Schraner.

In winning the 2022-23 Men’s Champion of Champions Singles, he’s now cemented his place in the bowling history books for many reasons.

Firstly, he’s become the first male player since Rex Johnston in 1990 to win the State Champion of Champions Singles and Pairs double, joining an exclusive list of players to do so.

Those who have followed Schraner’s career will know that his impressive record in singles extends beyond just New South Wales, having won State Champion of Champions Singles titles in Victoria and Tasmania.

This win, in his third state, is also his eighth State Champion of Champion Singles title, taking him past his longtime hero and legend of bowls Glyn Bosisto’s seven titles.

It was an emotional moment for Schraner who idolised Bosisto, but the Raymond Terrace Jet is his own history maker now, and he will look towards the National Champion of Champions, an event he has already won on three previous occasions.

The final was an absolute epic, with Schraner facing off against Jake Lawton (East Maitland).

Lawton had earned his place in the final playing a solid and consistent style of play, claiming the scalps of NSW U25 representative Michael Phillips (Merrylands) and KENO NSW Blues representative Mason Lewis (Engadine) along the way.

In the early stages it was Schraner who had the early jump on Lawton, leading 11-3. Facing the task of trying to get back into the game against Schraner, many bowlers would have seen it as too difficult, but Lawton thought differently.

Sticking to his guns, he drew superbly and with every shot Schraner threw at him, he invariably had a response.

At 24-22 down, Lawton was match down with one bowl to go, and after considering his shot selection he played the perfect bowl to sit Schraner through the head and hold three, as well as match.

As most champions do, Schraner responded by drawing third shot and taking the match to a last-end shoot-out.

Again, Lawton was first on the jack, drawing within about an inch.

Schraner again had the answer, this time with his third bowl sitting out shot with perfect weight.

Lawton’s last bowl had the chance to move jack back to hold game, and he did manage to make contact, but only to see the jack jam up against Schraner’s shot bowl and remain there, giving Schraner a hard earned victory.

In the Pairs, Matt Baus and Lee Schraner defeated brothers Dan and Rick Roper of Waverley 21 to 14 in an epic match that was finished under lights.