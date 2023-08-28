Record sign-ups for Rugby Union Spring 7s: all age groups to field teams

THE excitement is palpable as the Nelson Bay Juniors (Gropers) Rugby Union Club proudly announces a record-breaking number of sign-ups for the upcoming Spring 7s season.

The girls season starts 1 September, while the boys season starts October 13, with both competitions ending on 24 November.

This thrilling development sees all age groups prepared to field competitive teams, reflecting the growing popularity of the sport in the community and the club’s emphasis on nurturing talent and fostering sportsmanship, to inspire the next generation of rugby enthusiasts.

“Our club is thrilled by the overwhelming response to this year’s Rugby Union Spring 7s season.

“The fact that we have teams spanning all age groups from 12 to 17 reflects the passion for rugby that is flourishing in our community,” expressed Clint Brown, President of the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club.

“In some age groups we’re likely to field two teams, so we suggest kids sign up sooner rather than later to secure their place.

“Teams field seven players, with a squad of 12 preferred,” Clint noted.

The strong interest in 7s can be attributed to the speed of the game and the Club’s coaching experts, who bring a wealth of world-class international and domestic experience to the field.

The game’s fast-paced nature, combined with its elusive manoeuvres, creates an environment where fitness and skill at avoiding the tackle is key.

The open spaces on the field allow for exhilarating free-flowing play and stunning tries.

The Club is dedicated to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for both boys and girls to excel in the sport.

Teams are available for ages 12 to 17, encouraging a diverse and inclusive participation.

Rugby Union 7s continues to stand out as the sole football code played at the Olympic Games.

This unique distinction further underscores the global appeal and competitive nature of the sport.

For more information about the Club and the upcoming Rugby Union Spring 7s season, please visit the Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Facebook page or email nbjrusecretary@gmail.com.

Nelson Bay Junior Rugby Union Club is a thriving community club with over 320 members that values teamwork, sportsmanship, and the pursuit of club culture.

With an approaching 60 years of history of promoting rugby at all levels, the club’s commitment to fostering young talent and providing best in-class coaching has made it a cornerstone of the local sporting landscape.