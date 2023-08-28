Lot 1 The Ridgeway, North Arm Cove is on the market with Century 21 Coastal Properties

Land size: 669 sqm

Price: $355,000

BUILDING blocks in North Arm Cove are rare these days with most lots having already been built on, and the non-urban zoning does not allow building entitlement.

This parcel represents a great opportunity to buy and own your own piece of land, offering views to the waters of North Arm Cove on the Port Stephens waterway.

This unique block sits in the non-urban zoning but has an existing rights privilege allowing the owner to build a residential dwelling.

The lot sits directly behind the homes that front Eastslope Way, and from the ground level you get nice water vistas – but a second level would provide sensational views.

It is an unsealed road access, but The Ridgeway is maintained as a firebreak buffer, making it an easy road to travel along.

The block is vegetated so would need some clearing.

Power is available right at the front of the lot.

So, if the idea of no close neighbours on either side appeals then this could be one for you.

There is no time limit to build and it is approx 450m level walk to the tennis court, Community Centre, gardens and coffee shop at North Arm Cove.

There are a number of access points to the water close by where you can swim, fish, kayak or launch a tinny.

The closest is ‘Casuarina Park’ just 200m away.

This coastal village sits on the north shore of Port Stephens and provides opportunities to fish, kayak, swim and sail.

Less than 30 mins to the RAAF and Newcastle Airport, and under two hours from Sydney at the M1 (Wahroonga).

If you are looking for a coastal getaway and lifestyle, contact us – building blocks are scarce in North Arm Cove.

