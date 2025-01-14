Region’s farmers reminded of firearms storage and weed spraying rules



THE region’s farmers are being reminded of changes to the storage of firearms and the rules around summer weed spraying.

Port Stephens Hunter Police District is alerting gun owners to check the updated fact sheets on safe storage requirements, following recent changes to the Firearms Act 1996.

These apply to firearms and ammunition, and to paintball permit holders, and can be found on the NSW Police website at police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms/safe_storage.

Meanwhile, NSW Farmers’ Agricultural Science Committee Chair Alan Brown, said that as property-owners prepare to tackle the spread of summer weeds, they should remain mindful of several key precautions to avoid off-target spray drift.



This occurs when agricultural chemicals or vapour become airborne and drift outside the target area.

It can happen if chemicals are applied at the wrong time of day, or during the wrong weather conditions.

“Simple steps such as using the appropriate spray nozzle and spraying as close to the target as possible go a long way when it comes to preventing drift,” Mr Brown said.

“Monitoring weather conditions regularly while spraying is also crucial. While we all want to get the job done, it’s vital that you stop spraying as soon as conditions become unfavourable.

“Understanding the impact of new adjuvants and formulations of popular chemicals when selecting your spray mix is also essential to reducing spray drift.

Mr Brown said consulting an agronomist for the latest advice and continued vigilance was key to preventing damage to crops.

“Previous seasons saw significant damage as a result of off-target spray drift incidents, so it’s vital that we stay alert and take the relevant precautions.

“Failure to do so can have extensive repercussions on not just production and profitability, but livelihoods, relationships and communities – for years to come.”

Compulsory record keeping of pesticide use is required in NSW, with records to be made within 48 hours and kept for three years.

A sample pesticide application record is available on the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) website.

*If you have been affected by spray drift, report the incident to the EPA on 131 555 as soon as possible.