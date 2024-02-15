Register for Clean Up Australia Day in Coffs Harbour



THE 34th year of Clean Up Australia Day takes place around the country on Sunday 3 March.

A number of local clean-up sites on the Coffs Coast have been registered.



If you wish to participate, you can find details of local events on the Clean Up Australia website.

You can still register a Clean Up site, but you’ll need to be quick as ten business days notice is required to guarantee delivery of your free Clean Up kit.

You can either dispose of the bags of rubbish yourself or liaise with City of Coffs Harbour about a collection.

During the online registration of your Clean Up you can nominate a Rubbish Collection Point, however this arrangement must be agreed in advance with Council.

One local registered site is the Boambee Headland Top Car Park, which will kick off at 8am with a safety briefing, officially finishing around 10am.

The site coordinator is Dave Wood, a volunteer with Sawtell Dunecare, a Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare group which regularly works from Boambee Headland through to Boronia Park in South Sawtell.

“Clean Up Australia Day is an opportunity for members of the local community to spend a couple of hours helping to make a difference to their local environment,” Dave told News Of The Area.

“Landcare volunteers are regularly confronted with rubbish; some unfortunately recent, but significant quantities which have been lying in the local environment for years.

“It is not only an eyesore in open spaces, but many items can pose a danger to wildlife by entrapment and petroleum-based materials often break down into particles which are toxic.

“It is also a great opportunity for locals to learn about and appreciate some of the history, and the varied and significant vegetation communities present on Boambee Headland.”

While cleared grassed areas around the Boambee Headland lookout, walking tracks and the car park will offer easy pickings, those fit and happy to confront the surrounding bushland and steeper terrain can be assured of some ancient treasures.

Dave advised that volunteers will be expected to wear appropriate clothing (preferably covered arms and legs if tackling the bush) and sturdy footwear, while insect repellent, gloves and collection bags will be available for those who need them.

A City of Coffs Harbour spokesperson told NOTA, “The City continues its long-standing support of Clean Up Australia Day by assisting registered community clean-up groups to dispose of collected waste at the City’s Englands Road Waste Management Facility.”

To register a Clean Up site or join a group visit www.register.cleanup.org.au/join-a-clean-up.

By Andrea FERRARI