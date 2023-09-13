Rick’s long walk for a good cause

RICK McCarthy OAM is walking from Enoggera Barracks, Brisbane to Bowral NSW, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia’s involvement in the Vietnam War.

The walk will cover over 40 stops across 1100 kilometres and about one million steps.



The walk is to raise community awareness of the physical and mental challenges current personnel endure on return from deployment and when transitioning to civilian life, while at the same time acknowledging the commitment of all passed Australian Defence personnel since the Boer War.

Hosted by the Bulahdelah RSL sub-Branch during his rest stop in Bulahdelah, Mr McCarthy was warmly welcomed by the community.

“It was an honour to be involved with Rick’s walk, he’s an inspiration and shows us that by taking small steps we can reach our bigger goal,” said Jaymii Ray, a Year 11 student leader at Bulahdelah Central School.

Being an ex-Vietnam veteran himself, Mr McCarthy realises the importance of supporting those who have served their country.

“When the 50th anniversary of the conclusion of Australia’s involvement in Vietnam was announced I asked myself what I could do to acknowledge this and help others,” said Mr McCarthy.

“I decided on a walk so that people up and down the east coast could be made more aware of the issues that ex-servicemen face and raise awareness in the general community.”

In 2017, Rick founded the not-for-profit charity Honour Our Fallen, which partners with schools by encouraging the research of Australian service people.

The organisation also acknowledges current veterans and returning personnel by encouraging students to thank them for their service.

The goal of Mr McCarthy’s walk is to raise $30,000 to be divided between Honour Our Fallen and Soldier On.

To find out how you can become involved in this project visit www.honourourfallen.com.

By John SAHYOUN