Riverside Gardens celebrates National Volunteer Week



NVC GROUP celebrated National Volunteer Week with a lunch to thank their dedicated volunteers at Riverside Gardens last Thursday.

This Volunteer Week is a chance to celebrate all the wonderful work that so many do with this year’s theme being ‘Something for Everyone’.



Neryl Graham is one of Riverside Gardens’ dedicated volunteers.

“I love my time with the residents,” she said.

“It is so rewarding spending the time to take them for walks along our beautiful river, reading to those who can no longer read, taking them out for lunch and just generally meeting new people and learning about the fascinating lives some of them have lived.”

The purpose of National Volunteer Week is to recognise the diverse passions and talents everyone brings to the act of volunteering.

Volunteers have always been at the heart of the NVC organisation, with the not-for-profit charity being created by a group of volunteers back in 1974.

This group of volunteers saw a need for a home and care for the elderly people in the Nambucca Valley fifty years ago.

Prior to Autumn Lodge being created, if people needed aged care services they had to leave the area, their friends and loved ones.

Kerrie Cue, Recreational Activities Officer at Riverside Gardens, said, “There really is something for everyone at our aged care facility – whether it’s having a coffee and chat with a resident, playing a card game, doing some crafts or going for a walk.

“There’s lots of different opportunities to help.”

More help is always needed, call 02 65 6598 5000 or email admin@nvcl.org.au for more information.